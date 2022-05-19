Glitz, glamour and heels. This year's #Fabulous promises to live up to its name. Photo / Getty Images

COMMENT:

I don't know how to walk, let alone dance, in high heels and I never thought I would perform in front of hundreds of people in drag.

But that will be my reality in August when I perform in #Fabulous, the second edition of the popular Lake Hospice Taupō fundraiser which sees locals embrace the glitz, glamour and glitter of being a drag queen for two nights of entertainment, all in an effort to help raise funds for the charity.

I am far more comfortable sitting behind my desk, working away in the background than I am performing on stage but I'm also a strong believer in getting out of my comfort zone and supporting great local causes.

When it comes to local causes, in my opinion, there are few more deserving than Lake Taupō Hospice, which is severely underfunded when you consider the incredible work it does in our community.

Hospice is there for people when they need it most, providing palliative care to patients who are nearing the end of their life's journey. The term palliative means alleviating without curing.

The care Hospice provides does not stop at the patient, it also extends to their family and friends as they attempt to navigate the complex and overwhelming experience of losing a loved one.

In 2018, when I was working at the Rotorua Daily Post, I took part in Dancing for Hospice, a fundraiser for the Rotorua Hospice branch. During a three-month period, my dance partner and I learned the samba and performed in front of 2000 people, helping raise $140,000.

It was really special to play a small part in what was an incredible fundraiser and what stood out to me most was the stories people shared of their Hospice experiences. Almost every person I talked to about the event had a friend or loved one who had benefited from the care Hospice provides.

Popular Lake Taupo Hospice fundraiser #Fabulous is returning in August. Photo / Supplied

So, I did not hesitate when the opportunity to take part in #Fabulous came up. While I am nervous about doing something so foreign to me, I'm also excited about what the next three months of rehearsals will bring.

I've even started brainstorming ideas for my performance, which will remain top secret until the night, but I may be in strife when the IT department check my browser history and find searches such as "Where to buy men's high heels", "Drag queen outfits" and "How to perform a death drop".

I was not in Taupō for last year's #Fabulous, which sold out in 48 hours and raised $50,000, but by all accounts, it was an outrageous but highly enjoyable night out for the 400 people who secured tickets.

This year, the event will be run over two nights, on August 12 and 13, meaning there are 800 tickets available and a fundraising goal of $100,000. Tickets will be on sale at www.laketaupohospice.co.nz from May 26 and I encourage you to get in early, if not to have your socks blown off by some jaw-dropping performance, then to support the amazing work Hospice does.

And it's not all about me. In the coming weeks, the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald will be profiling each of the brave locals taking part in #Fabulous, so keep an eye out for that too.