The official Liverpool Football Club badge. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand is battling a pandemic and I'm not talking about Covid-19.

For decades, we have been fighting a tsunami of mental health issues and suicides.

In the year from July 2020 to June 2021, 607 people died by suspected suicide in New Zealand.

One person taking their own life would be too many. The thought that there were 607 people who believed it was their only option is truly devastating.

I've had my own battles with depression and anxiety. Luckily, I've always had friends and family who I know I can talk to when I'm not in a good place.

Not everyone is so lucky but for those who are not, there is Lifeline Aotearoa.

Every day, hundreds of Kiwis call or text Lifeline's counsellors. An average of 15 people a day who are at high risk of suicide or self-harm reach out.

Lifeline receives no government funding and relies entirely on community donations.

Organisations like Lifeline are here to help and so I have been racking my brain trying to think of a suitable fundraiser to make as much money as possible.

It is for that reason, I have pledged to get a tattoo of the Liverpool Football Club crest on my backside, if we raise $6000 for Lifeline.

The backstory to this is, I am a diehard Manchester United fan. As a child, I noticed David Beckham's name was similar to mine. He was playing for Manchester United so they became my favourite team. My love for the club has grown ever since and I am now a diehard fan.

As a teenager, I would get up at 2am, 3am, whatever time necessary to watch my team play live on TV. I'd go to school and engage in almost non-stop banter with friends (and some enemies) about how our respective teams were going.

My love for Manchester United means I equally despise Liverpool, arguably our biggest rivals. I'm hoping the fact I'm willing to have Liverpool put on my body permanently shows how serious I am and encourages people to donate.

The owners of Black Diamond Studio in Taupō, who are equally passionate about mental health, have very kindly agreed to do the tattoo free of charge, should we raise enough money.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser is sitting at $2545. We are approaching the halfway mark.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here: https://lifeline-aotearoa.grassrootz.com/fundraise-for-lifeline/skin-on-the-line-for-lifeline

I understand not everyone is able to or will want to donate. Can I ask a favour though?

If you're feeling down, tell someone. If you're worried about a mate or family member, talk to them, let them know you're there for them. Tell someone you love them today.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 at any time.

Talk to a trained counsellor or call:

the Depression helpline – 0800 111 757

Alcohol drug helpline – 0800 787 797

Gambling helpline – 0800 654 655

Healthline – 0800 611 116 – to get help from a registered nurse 24/7.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Samaritans – 0800 726 666