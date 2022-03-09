A big change is on the horizon for the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender. Photo / Getty Images

It is time for a change.

At the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender, we are proud to be the go-to place for those in the Taupō District with a thirst for truly local content.

Personally, I'm proud to be the editor of this small but mighty community newspaper. In my eyes, it is more than just a source of news.

With a circulation of more than 16,500, the newspaper reaches the far corners of the Taupō District and is a valuable tool for interaction, inspiration and local pride.

We're not resting on our laurels though. Next week, there are some exciting changes coming. You will have to wait another week to see exactly what that means, but the newspaper will have a new look.

These changes will better align us with our parent newspaper the NZ Herald - New Zealand's Herald - as part of NZME's 16-strong network of community newspapers.

NZME's community publications play a critical role in keeping Kiwis connected, and in the

know in their own communities by covering local issues, news, opportunities, achievements, heroes, events, businesses and more.

Next week's changes will better reflect our newspaper's role as part of that network.

So what does that mean for you, our readers? Change can invoke fear and hesitancy but while things may look a little different from next week, you have my word as editor that you can look forward to the same interesting, intriguing and exciting local content every week.

We'll simply be in a better position to see that continue long into the future.

Stay tuned.