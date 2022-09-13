Rotorua Lakes High School Girls Hockey 2nd XI. Photo / Supplied



Hakinakina community news

As we farewell the AIMS Games 2022 athletes from the Bay of Plenty, earlier this month the NZ Secondary Schools Sport week had Rotorua host three major national tournaments over five days.

The NZ Rugby League Tournament (televised on Sky Sport) accommodated for 20 teams at Puketawhero Park.

Jenny Nahu and her team at BOPDRL delivered another successful event, furthering our status for similar league activity.

The Rotorua Energy Events Centre hosted 26 teams for the basketball nationals, while the Rotorua Stadium, under Noelani Hudson's guidance, and surrounding Westbrook and Ray Boord Park had 24 girls' football teams compete over five days.

This year's tournament was supported and operated by Lakes Football Club with officials and field setups providing an avenue to fundraise for our community code.

About 1500 visitors travelled, slept and dined in Rotorua for five to six days, yielding a healthy economic return to our city alongside the obvious benefits of team sports for our rangatahi.

The 87th version of the Kurangaituku Netball Tournament was hosted over the past three weekends at the Westbrook courts with nearly 100 teams visiting our city.

About 1000 visitors spent two nights in Rotorua as they enjoyed our facilities after a two-year gap because of Covid.

Mary Thompson and the Rotorua Netball Association continue to deliver this amazing, iconic legacy event.

Raukura 1st XV Rugby have every reason to celebrate after securing the Super 8 title this season.

Ten of their players were recognised by being selected to attend the Under 18 Chiefs development camp next month.

Captain Brooke Mitchell leads the group, which includes Maraki Aumua, Lio Sagata, Harold Rounds, Waisake Salabiau, Sione Tupou, Maloni Kunawave, Ta Hamana Te Aute, Max Hutchings and Jai Tamati.

A bit of tough news from abroad with Rotorua's own 18-year-old Lachie Stevens-McNab crashing out in the Downhill Mountain Biking World Champs in France.

He missed the last two races and still finished third in the Junior Men's series.

He will be desperate to recover from his back and arm injuries in time for Crankworx Rotorua in November.

The Waibop Football Youth Premier Division concluded with Raukura (third) and John Paul College (fourth) competing admirably in this highly competitive competition.

Josh Taverndale and Kailyn Trask lead the JPC team whilst the youth of Raukuru will be an exciting prospect for the next season as they look to challenge the top-performing Tauranga Boys' College.

Last month's Dancing for Hospice event was an amazing fundraising event for the city and Hospice.

What is not widely known is the event also supports our community sports with several staff required to assist with setup, cleanup and catering services.

Community athletes from rugby, cricket, hockey and football assisted with the delivery while raising funds for their respective codes.

