Crash teen saw boyfriend fall asleep at wheel

Photo / NZME

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a crash at the junction of Broadlands Rd and Miro St early on June 5. She and her partner, the driver, were returning to Taupo after a night out in Rotorua.

The woman, who lives in Rotorua, noticed her former boyfriend, Aaron Jordan Hohua Wilson, 20, “drifting off” to sleep on their way back to Taupo, where Wilson lives.

“We left Rotorua at about 3.30am. As we were travelling back to Taupo I was always looking at Aaron and he looked really tired,” she said.

“One of those times just before the accident, he was about to close his eyes. I then looked in front of me and saw that we were drifting on to the other side of the road. I then saw the light from a street light and then the pole and then we crashed.”

Wilson woke up seconds before the impact when she screamed, but he was unable to steer the vehicle away from the pole.