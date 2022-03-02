Taupō Hospital clinical lead and emergency department specialist Dr Mariska Lambert. Photo / Supplied

The Omicron strain of Covid-19 is running rampant throughout New Zealand with daily cases in the thousands, and the situation is escalating in the Taupō District.

Covid-19 active case numbers in the Taupō District were 265 yesterday, with 68 new cases. On Sunday, there were 15,016 new cases in New Zealand.

Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman Alison King says two cases were in Rotorua Hospital on Tuesday and people in the Taupō District requiring hospitalisation for Covid-19 will be taken there.

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS) can now be used by people who have Covid-19 symptoms or are a household contact. The four-pack tests are free and can be picked up at the community testing stations, 79 Miro St in Taupō, and at the Tūrangi Community Healthcare carpark at 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd from 8.30am to 3pm.

A positive result does not need to be confirmed with a PCR test unless advised.

As of February 22, in the Taupō District 66 per cent of people aged 18 years and over had received their booster shot and 93 per cent were double vaccinated. Among children aged 5 to 11 years, 34 per cent have had one shot and have to wait until March 19 (two months) at the earliest to get their second shot.

Taupō Hospital clinical lead and emergency department specialist Dr Mariska Lambert says her top tip for good health is to get vaccinated and encourages parents to take their 5- to 11-year-olds along to get the jab.

Omicron symptoms start two to five days after infection. Symptoms can include: a runny nose, cough, fever, headache, feeling tired and diarrhoea. Children may drink or eat less.

Lambert says good at-home care tips on how to look after a family member with Covid-19 are at www.healthnavigator.org.nz . Day four is an important time, as that's when people start to feel better or worse.

"It helps to keep a diary of symptoms, write in it three times each day, then you can be sure if the patient is getting better or worse. If you start to feel worse on days four to six then you need to call for help.

"General practitioners are still open, although many people think they aren't. Or call Healthline 0800 611 116 or if it's an emergency call 111."

Lambert says emergency department staff are not allowed to give out advice over the phone, and taking phone calls was tying up valuable time where a nurse or doctor could be helping a patient, "so please don't call the ED".

She recommends initially using paracetamol for pain relief and to reduce fever. If that is not working then she suggests paracetamol and ibuprofen, either together or alternating them.

"If you are caring for a sick child, alternate paracetamol and ibuprofen, as a child sometimes responds better to one than the other."

Children should not be given aspirin.

Although people are asking for them, Dr Lambert says antibiotics are no use for alleviating symptoms of Covid-19.

Covid-19 patients should drink as much fluid as possible.

"Children need to drink at least half as much as they normally would. If they are drinking less than that, seek help."

When it comes to isolating at home, Lambert says where there is more than one adult in the household, the ideal goal is to delay the second person from getting sick, so there is always one well adult to be the caregiver.

"Try and isolate from others in your household although it's very hard if you have kids and don't have two bathrooms.

"No matter your house, all family members can wear a mask, be vigilant with hand washing, regularly use hand sanitiser, and avoid sharing cutlery and towels."

It's important to look after your mental health while isolating at home.

"These are awful times and everyone is very anxious."

She recommends staying connected with friends and family over the phone or online.

"Where there are kids at home, be sure to stay calm and avoid talking with other adults about the pandemic when the kids are listening. Make it a fun time with whānau."