The revised timetable will likely be in place for several weeks. Photo / NZME

The revised timetable will likely be in place for several weeks. Photo / NZME

Rotorua bus users are being urged to check the Baybus website before they travel, as the Cityride network moves to its second phase of temporary revised bus timetables from today.

Bus routes one to 10 will run on a Sunday timetable every day and Routes 11 and 12 will remain on a Saturday timetable every weekday. All urban bus services in Rotorua will run to an hourly frequency, which is half of the normal weekday service.

The changes are being made in response to increasing driver shortages resulting from staff testing positive for Covid-19 or needing to self-isolate.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council transport and urban planning manager James Llewellyn, said the Rotorua Cityride network was being heavily impacted by the Covid, leading to the need to urgently adapt the bus network's timetable.

"We are responding as quickly as possible to the changing environment and hope, by moving our whole Cityride network to a reduced timetable, we will be able to provide more clarity and certainty around bus timings."

The revised bus timetable was likely to remain in place for several weeks and passengers were strongly encouraged to check the Baybus website each time they travel for any updates to the timetables, or call 0800 4 BAY BUS for the latest information.

The transit app and electronic signs in Rotorua will not reflect these changes.

Further timetable changes may be necessary if more staff become sick with Covid.