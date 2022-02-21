Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: More than 900 booster shots given during 'big boost' weekend

4 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The Lakes District Health Board administered 947 vaccinations in the region last weekend, with 66 per cent of the eligible population now triple dosed.

It comes as 19 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the

