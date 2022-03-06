Ceasefire fails in Ukraine, future projects said to be uncertain without fuel tax and living wage introduced for all staff at a Waikato hospital in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ceasefire fails in Ukraine, future projects said to be uncertain without fuel tax and living wage introduced for all staff at a Waikato hospital in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 1174 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area today and 475 in the Lakes District Health Board area today.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health has been approached for a breakdown of where cases are specifically within the DHB areas.

There are 17,522 new community cases in New Zealand today including 696 in hospital and 13 in ICU.

There are 23 cases in BOPDHB hospitals and seven in Rotorua Hospital, the Ministry of Health reported.

Being prepared for Covid-19

With Omicron continuing to spread, your household may be affected soon if it hasn't already. If you have tested positive for Covid-19, you will need to isolate while you recover from the virus.

Others in your household will need to also isolate with you until the end of your isolation period.

Ensure you have an appropriate amount of supplies before there's a Covid-19 case in your household. In addition, organise with friends, whānau or neighbours to do contactless drop-offs of food and supplies as needed and/or discuss your medication needs with your local pharmacist ahead of time.

Being ready for getting Covid-19 is about making sure you and your household have a plan and know what to do. It will mean your whānau and community can help each other if needed.