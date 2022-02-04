February 2 2022 People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot rather than wait for four months as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron.

There were more than 880 boosters shots given across the Lakes District Health Board area yesterday, after the interval between the second jab and the booster was shortened.

Some 20,000 people in the DHB area became eligible for their Covid-19 booster vaccine due to the decision.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the change this week and it took effect yesterday.

As a result 1 million more New Zealanders became eligible for their third jab including the 20,000 in the Lakes DHB.

On Wednesday Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced the interval between the second jab and booster vaccine would be shortened to three months. Photo / NZME

"This is a significant step in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic," Hipkins said.

"It now means two-thirds of our population will be eligible for their booster from this weekend. Over 1.3 million people have already got theirs."

Hipkins urged everyone who was eligible for the booster to get it as soon as possible.



"We are in a race against Omicron and the more people who are boosted the more we can reduce the impact of the outbreak."

On Friday there were 209 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand with nine in hospital, including two in Rotorua Hospital. There were 15 new cases in Rotorua as well as 15 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

A Lakes DHB spokesperson said the announcement brought the number of people in the DHB area eligible for the booster up to 60,000 in total.

As of Wednesday, 30,977 people had already received their third vaccination.

"Omicron is already in the Lakes DHB community," the spokesperson said.

"It is expected the numbers of positive cases will increase very quickly. It is essential that people who are eligible are fully vaccinated to protect themselves, their whānau and our community."

The spokesperson said there was capacity at all the vaccination providers to cater to the increased number of eligible people.

Te Arawa vaccination drive-through has delivered 17,000 jabs since reopening in mid-January. Photo / Supplied

Te Arawa Covid-19 Hub co-chairman Monty Morrison said the hub was notified of the change before the announcement.

"This change was not unexpected and we have the people and the capacity to cope with increased volumes."

Morrison said there was ongoing demand for first, second, booster and tamariki vaccinations through the Te Arawa vaccination drive-through.

Since the drive-through clinic reopened its doors on January 16, nearly 1700 first, second and booster doses, including the paediatric vaccine for tamariki aged between 5 and 11 years, had been delivered.

"It's a friendly and familiar place for whānau to go. We all have a long way to go and the mahi is not done and we will continue to support our whānau with vaccinations for as long as it is required."

Unichem Central Mall Pharmacy pharmacist Pavorn Patanasiri (left) and pharmacy manager Marsha Stevens. Photo / Andrew Warner

Unichem Central Mall Pharmacy pharmacist Pavorn Patanasiri said demand for the booster had been steady so far, with a bit of a slowdown in recent weeks.

"We are expecting from [Friday] that it will be quite a lot busier."

Patanasiri said he hadn't noticed any significant changes in people's attitude to the Covid-19 vaccine.

"There are some really keen people, and those who are a bit hesitant which is understandable."