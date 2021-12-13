Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pop-up testing station at Malfroy school for close contacts, today's numbers to be released

Kerre McIvor had harsh words for a caller who disagreed with her stance on the government's COVID response, calling her a 'sad, pathetic creature.' Video / Newstalk ZB

Kerre McIvor had harsh words for a caller who disagreed with her stance on the government's COVID response, calling her a 'sad, pathetic creature.' Video / Newstalk ZB

Testing for close contacts of a positive case at Rotorua's Malfroy School has been set up at the school today.

The Malfroy School Pandemic Team said they had worked closely with the Ministry of Health and all close contacts had been contacted and advised to have a test.

A pop up testing station at Malfroy School carpark is operating today from 10am to 2pm and is primarily for the close contacts and their families. All others needing a test should go to the testing station in Ward Avenue.

The positive Covid-19 case at Malfroy School was confirmed as a student yesterday.

Malfroy School. Photo / NZME

Parents and caregivers of students who attend the school were asked to keep their children at home after a confirmed case was announced in a social media post by the school on Sunday.

The latest Covid cases numbers are set to be released by the Ministry of Health in a statement around 1pm today.

Rotorua moving to orange

Rotorua city leaders have mixed emotions about the move to the orange traffic light setting at the end of this month.

Cabinet announced yesterday that the Lakes district would move to orange at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 30. Taupō, Kawerau, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki will also shift to this setting on the same day.

Read more here.

Border lifting tonight

The much-anticipated Auckland border lift will happen at 11.59pm tonight and residents are expected to flee the city in droves, desperate to reconnect with family and friends.

However Aucklanders preparing to leave the city by road tonight can expect the boundary to remain closed until after midnight.

Southbound traffic will be met with closures set to be in place from 10pm to 1am - when the border will officially be removed and traffic allowed through.

Motorists heading into Auckland can also expect delays, with stop/go traffic management in place until at least midnight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists for patience and space to safely dismantle barriers at the boundary checkpoints.

Where to get tested

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Copthorne Hotel, Entrance off Ward Avenue, Rotorua. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St, Taupō. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

For Bay of Plenty testing locations click here.