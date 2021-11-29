Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Rotorua Stockcar Club's Fireworks and Speedway Spectacular put on hold again

Paradise Valley Raceway. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Stockcar Club's rescheduled Fireworks and Speedway Spectacular has once again been put on hold.

The display, which was set to happen at Paradise Valley Speedway this Friday night, can no longer go ahead due to the more restrictive red light setting under the Covid Protection Framework.

The club venue, which successfully ran a major meeting with a large crowd just days ago, now finds itself unable to have any more than 100 people at an event, meaning any form of race meeting in the red setting is impossible to stage.

Club officials are disappointed and frustrated with the decision, after looking forward to providing some post- Level 2 entertainment for the community this weekend.

If Rotorua moves to the orange setting in two weeks, the club will look to stage some form of holiday fireworks display on a date to be confirmed.

The uncertainty however means that decisions on the major summer speedway racing programme which includes the 'Valvoline Superstock Charity Invitational' for Starship Hospital and Ronald McDonald House, will need to be made in the coming week.