Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Rotorua Christmas Parade cancelled

The 2021 Rotorua Christmas Parade has been cancelled. Photo / NZME

The organisers of this year's Rotorua Christmas Parade say they have no choice but to cancel the event.

"We have tried to adapt in the ever-changing Covid world, however, it's just no longer an option for us to hold the event this year," said parade manager Alia Branson of Boost Events.

The parade was scheduled to take place on December 4 at the Rotorua International Stadium which would have allowed for contact tracing, reduced numbers for physical distancing and other precautions that fit with the current government regulations.

However, the uncertainty around moving to the new Covid Protection Framework, and the increase in community cases in the region, has had a significant impact on event suppliers and volunteer organisations that make this free community event possible.

"We were really looking forward to kicking off the festive season with our community again. After our rocky road last year, we know others would be looking forward to it as well, we share their disappointment", Branson said.

"It was a difficult decision but one that we are confident that is the right call for the health, safety and peace of mind of our community."

The parade organisers wished everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

"We thank all the sponsors, event partners, volunteers and members of the community for their efforts in trying to bring this event together."

This comes after it was announced earlier this week the New Year's Eve Glo Festival at the Village Green was also cancelled.