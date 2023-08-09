Women are learning to fish and build their own māra kai [food garden] through a Rotorua trust's programme.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Women are learning to fish and build their own māra kai [food gardens] in an effort to help them combat the cost of living crisis.

Eight women are taking part in Rourou, a programme run by the Kimiora Community Trust in Rotorua to teach the women skills in mobile gardening, mushroom growing and fishing.

The women, who are often renting small apartments with no gardens, build a crate in which they plant leafy vegetables and a bucket in which to grow mushrooms.

The programme’s leader, Mai Aoake-Clark, says the initiative gives wāhine the mātauranga [knowledge] of using the tools and growing their own food.

“We are teaching them perpetual planting, where they can pluck off a few leaves from vegetables like spinach, bok choy and silverbeet for cooking, and the leaves can grow back in a few days,” she says.

“They are [also] learning kayak fishing, how to rig up fishing lines and how to catch and fillet their fish.”

“We go out on a three-day trip to the Coromandel, stay at a lodge, paddle to the mussel farms and fish.”

Aoake-Clark says an elevated portable planting box is easier to use than one on the ground as there are fewer chances for pests and there is more control over space.

Additionally, a mobile option is ideal for renters who might relocate in the future.

She said one participant with three children had been able to cut $50 from her weekly grocery bill by using her māra kai.

Since the initiative started this year, there have been three seven-week Rourou terms, and Aoake-Clark says it is “transforming lives for good” and training the trainers of the future.

For example, the trainers in the current programme were part of Rourou as trainees in the first term.

“Once I show people, they can show others, and that’s how we equip the community better.

“There are three previous students who now help to teach Rourou.

“Specifically, they help new students build their māra kai, and two will assist on the fishing trip,” Aoake-Clark said.

Many businesses are supporting the trust with resources such as fishing rods and gear.

The programme’s name, Rourou, is based on the whakataukī [proverb]: “Naku te rourou, nāu te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi”, which translates to: “With your food basket and my food basket, the people will flourish.”