The Department of Conservation is looking for photos for its 2022/2023 fishing licences. Photo / Supplied

Have you taken a great photograph of the Taupō fishery?

If so, you could win a Taupō trout fishing licence to kick off the new season which starts on July 1.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) Taupō Fishery Management Team has launched the annual photo competition, with seven licences for the new 2022/2023 trout fishing season up for grabs.

DoC senior community ranger James Barnett says: "We are looking for photographs to illustrate each of the seven licence categories, including family, senior and junior.

"An overall winner will appear on the credit card-style licence while other winning photos will be used on our website and paper licences.

"Judges will look for creative images capturing the spirit of the Taupō fishery. In addition to the traditional trophy shots, we are also looking for images of families enjoying trout fishing or landscape shots with a fishing theme."

The closing date for competition entries is midnight Sunday, May 15.

Up to five photographs can be submitted per person. To enter simply email your photographs to fishlicence@doc.govt.nz along with your name, where the photo was taken, and the approximate date it was taken.

Further information including a list of all the licence categories along with full terms and conditions for the competition can be found online at www.doc.govt.nz/TaupoFishingPhotoComp.