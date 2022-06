The terminal at Whakatāne Airport. Photo / NZME

A crash at Whakatāne Airport yesterday has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

A spokesman for the authority said it was assessing information after a gyrocopter crashed at the airport on Aerodrome Rd around 10.40am.

He said it was a private flight and one person was on board.

"Civil Aviation Authority is currently assessing the information it has and will determine the next steps early next week."

One person was treated for minor injuries.