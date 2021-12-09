Cian Elyse White looks forward to performing arts in Rotorua for 2022

Cian Elyse White at the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival official opening in 2019. Photo / NZME

Although it has been a tough year, there is plenty of hope and exciting plans in motion for the performing arts in Rotorua during 2022.

Rotorua Lakes Council performing arts director Cian Elyse White says the performing arts still has a firm heartbeat, and there has been planning and preparing for a really exciting 2022.

Looking back over this year, she says there have obviously been challenges, such as having to postpone some significant events like the Aronui Arts Festival.

However, there will soon be an announcement regarding the revised programme and date for the festival, which will be in February/March next year.

"This will be such a treat for our local and regional community."

Cian says Kiwi band Six60 having its first stop in Rotorua (March 5) for its first stadium tour is another huge win for the city.

She says they are excited to have been able to secure this and hosting a tour show like this has been a long time coming.

It had been sad to see the likes of Lakeside, Glo Fest and the Santa parade events cancelled or postponed, and to not have the opportunity for the city to come together for these this year, she says.

However, Cian says there are definitely plans to have these events come back once again when they can safely do so.

"Although there's been a major hit to our arts community, there's definitely heaps on the horizon and we are looking forward to a bright 2022.

"We are really looking forward to bringing people together as safely as possible after what's been such a hard time for our community."

She says 2022 will also include the opening of the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre, with the opening planned for the end of September.

"It really will be a huge win for the community to have a venue performing arts-focused available to our community once again."

It will present the opportunity for partnerships with other regions, touring shows and promoters, she says.

Cian says next year she also aims to help create platforms for local music and television industries, to continue to promote the sector here, and create potential job opportunities.

She is grateful to the local community continuing to champion the arts in Rotorua.