The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene of a trail ride accident in Marotiri. Photo / Supplied

Mid-March has proven to be a busy period for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, having been dispatched to multiple jobs in one weekend.

On March 18, the helicopter was sent to a farm in Whakamaru for a patient who had sustained a serious hip injury in a fall.

The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, March 19, the helicopter was sent to a trail ride event in Marotiri where a teenager had a crash in a remote part of the course. The helicopter was able to land near the patient and the patient was treated and flown to Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was then immediately sent to Thames for a patient who required urgent transport. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that night, the crew flew to a motor vehicle accident on State Highway 5, where a patient was seriously injured. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic RSI'd (Rapid Sequence Intubation) the patient at the scene before flying them to Waikato Hospital.

On the morning of March 20, the helicopter responded to a callout to Tongariro National Park, where a patient had suffered a medical event. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

At about lunchtime that same day, the helicopter returned to Tongariro National Park for a woman suffering from a serious medical condition. She was treated and transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.