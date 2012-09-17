Briefly: Beauty tour; exhibition for illustrator

Beauty tour arrives in Taupo

A beauty tour hosting hair, make-up and skin experts will arrive in Taupo tomorrow to give women the ultimate makeover. The P&G; Beauty Tour will be set up on the corner of Roberts and Ruapehu Sts from 1.30pm. The tour boasts the expertise of Pantene, Olay and Max Factor ambassadors.

Exhibition for an illustrator

An exhibition called A Micronaut in the Wide World: The Imaginative Life and Times of Graham Percy is on at Taupo Museum. The exhibition brings to light work never seen before. Percy illustrated more than 100 books including Wind in the Willows and Aesop's Fables. The exhibition is open daily from 10am until 4.30pm.

Taupo band in Rockquest final

The Smokefreerockquest Top 8 national final is on Saturday. Taupo-nui-a-Tia College band A Bit Nigel are competing for the grand prize, which includes a $10,000 video and recording grant and $10,000 worth of gear from Rockshop. The show is at Hamilton's Founders Theatre from 7pm. Tickets are $10.

Rotorua duo placed second

Rotorua Lakes High School band Stella and Georgia placed second at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final in Auckland at the weekend. They won $2000 of MusicWorks vouchers and a further $2000 worth of special awards, including the Native Language Award, Smokefree Mana Wahine Award and Songwriters Award. Georgia Taylor, guitar, and Stella Maris, vocals, are in their last year of high school.

Taupo manager in top three

A Taupo hotel manager is one of three finalists in the PATA Young Tourism Entrepreneur Award. Clinton Farley manages the award-winning Hilton Lake Taupo and is a director of the Taupo Chamber of Commerce and Great Lake Taupo Regional Tourism Organisation. The winner will be announced at the Tourism Industry Association Summit in Wellington on October 2.