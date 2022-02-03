The Big Bike Film Night visits Rotorua on Tuesday, February 22.



The Big Bike Film Night returns for 2022, and is pedalling across the Bay of Plenty.

The event visits Rotorua on Tuesday, February 22, despite red traffic light restrictions.



Celebrated and described as "a feast of short films devoted to the bicycle and all who ride", The Big Bike Film Night is an annual event that presents an array of international and New Zealand movies.

The movies are selected by Taupō-based curator/"film peddler" Brett Cotter.



"Not many people would be proud to have their event defined as 'weird, wacky and wonderful', however that is one of the best ways of describing this celebration of the humble bicycle.



"Our 2022 collection contains 12 mesmerising films that are as varied and diverse as you could hope for.

"Each year it is a privilege and an enormous thrill formalising a programme that revolves around bicycles; collectively, these films speak to us about determination, passion, overcoming challenges and, at its heart offers quirky, uplifting, adventurous, inspiring stories."

This year's treasure chest of films includes one rider's colourful adventure through dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons; a small Hawke's Bay school's ambitious plan to create a sustainable way to increase students hauora (a Māori philosophy of health and wellbeing); and three friends' mission to the centre of South America on a treacherous 2500km bike packing and raft trip.

The films also include a camp designed for female athletes to ride together and progress together, a group of young rowdies expressing their individuality through uni-cycling, a bicycle that is transformed into a work of art, a trail builders' creative expression coming to life before your eyes, and a fixed-gear cyclist's obsession with speed.

Brett says he is full of admiration for all these films, but one stands out - The Freedom Seat.

The documentary that follows cyclist and humanitarian Nourish Kumar's journey from India to Germany, cycling 8646km on a tandem bicycle called "Kindness" - built by Jeffson Bikes in Rotorua - picking up strangers to inform them about modern-day slavery and trafficking.

"Over the years, I've had the pleasure of sharing untold numbers of inspiring cycling films and the Freedom Seat is incomparable, and easily one of the best," Brett says.

"This 74-day expedition combines adventure and humanity.

"The power of storytelling is again at the forefront of what The Big Bike Film Night offers and our eighth collection has something for everyone

"Above all, this collection is a great reminder of why we love to ride, with films that celebrate the fun, the adventure and inspiration that cycling enables."

The details

- What: The Big Bike Film Night

- When: Tuesday, February 22, 7pm

- Where: Harvest Centre Auditorium

- More information and tickets at www.bigbikefilmnight.nz. Door sales on the night subject to availability