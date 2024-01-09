Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Best of Premium 2023: Rotorua-born couple nail dream job of owning home town New World supermarket

Kelly Makiha
By
5 mins to read
Influencer called out over comments about Asian builders, criticism mounts on the Government’s welfare boost and how the country’s tracking 28 days on from Cyclone Gabrielle in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

It has been another busy and interesting year in our region. We revisit some of our most popular premium stories from 2023. Originally published on March 14.

Landing your dream job can be many things

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post