Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Bay of Plenty road toll climbs to 16, drivers fined $4.5m for speeding

5 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty drivers racked up $4.5m in speeding fines. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty drivers racked up $4.5m in speeding fines. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty drivers copped millions of dollars in fines last year for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a cellphone while driving.

And as the district claims the unenviable title of worst for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.