Bay of Plenty Lotto winners hit jackpot in Lotto second division

Fourteen Lotto winners won $18,792 in the second division draw. Photo / NZME

People from Kawerau and Taupō are among 14 Lotto winners to take home $18,792 in the second division draw.

The Lotto First Division was won by an Auckland player who bought their ticket at Four Square Red Beach at won $1 million.

The Kawerau ticket was bought from the MyLotto app while the Taupō ticket was bought from Praters Four Square.

Two other players, from Auckland and Gisborne, also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,109.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their tickets from the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket, and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at

• Three from MyLotto, Auckland

• New World Morrinsville

• Raglan Supervalue

• Pak n Save Te Awamutu

• MyLotto, Kawerau

• Praters Four Square, Taupō

• MyLotto, Gisborne

• Westown Lotto, New Plymouth

• New World Kapiti, Paraparaumu

• Whitcoulls Nelson

• MyLotto, Queenstown Lakes

• MyLotto, Dunedin City