Baby girl first Rotorua Hospital birth of the New Year

Leree Newton with her baby girl, born in the early hours of 2022. Photo / Supplied

After three boys, one Rotorua whānau are delighted to welcome their first girl into the world.

The first baby born in Rotorua Hospital for 2022 arrived at 3.46 this morning and her mum Leree Newton told the Rotorua Daily Post she brought the feeling of a now complete family.

She said it was a day of "firsts".

"It feels different because this is my first girl and it's the first day of the New Year. It's overwhelming."

Newton said she had wanted a girl for a long time, though they were yet to decide on a name for her.

"I've had all boys and now it feels like our family is complete."

While her labour was quick, her baby girl arrived a bit later than expected, having a due date of December 27, Newton said.

She said she was feeling great after the birth and that it was "really cool" to find out her daughter had been the first baby born in Rotorua for 2022.

Despite her youngest boy being a little bit jealous of all the attention the family's new arrival was getting, she said her sons - aged 3, 2 and 1 - all loved their new baby sister.