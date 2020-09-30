As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Taupō general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had to say.

Labour Party candidate Ala' Al-Bustanji. Photo / Supplied

Ala' Al-Bustanji, 44, corrections officer, Labour Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I'm a hardworking man, I worked two jobs for a few years, I'm a former business owner and I know what it's like. I've lived in this electorate since 2009. A vote for me is a vote for a strong local advocate for your local interests in Jacinda's strong team.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Labour has already funded projects in the electorate: $5.5 million total approved for SIP upgrades at 36 schools in the Taupō electorate. Taupō town centre transformation ($20.6m) Mauri Ora – Mental Health and Addiction Services Facilities Redevelopment ($25m). If elected I will advocate for local issues and projects across the electorate.

Top priorities for health

The top priority now is Covid-19, our team's gone hard and early and saved lives. We're making record investment in hospitals and health services, including the biggest ever funding increase for DHBs. We're rolling out frontline mental health services, providing free mental health benefiting 300,000 people, this will benefit locals.

Top priorities for education

Building a stronger, fairer education system by significantly closing the pay gap for teachers working in education and care centres, rolling out the free and healthy school lunches programme to a quarter of all school-aged children. Targeting funding in areas such as trades training and apprenticeships in the post-Covid environment.

Top priorities for transport

Building $6.8 billion dollars' worth of transport projects across NZ as part of the NZ Upgrade Programme. Investing $700m for shovel ready transport projects such as cycleways, walkways and roads to kick-start the post-Covid rebuild. The shovel-ready projects will create more than 20,000 jobs up and down NZ.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Investing in people: wage subsidy, free apprenticeships. Create jobs: shovel-ready infrastructure projects, Investing in health, clean energy, state houses. Backing small business: interest-free loans, targeted tourism funding, tax refunds. Global positioning: practical business/primary sector support, free trade agreements. Our plan's already in motion, we'll be stronger on the other side of Covid-19.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

This is really a tough one. Life is precious and no one should have the right to decide life and death but listening to people talking about their terminal sickness or their terminally ill beloved ones and all the misery and unbearable pain made me think again.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Many people abuse alcohol and it's legal, it's about being wise and responsible. This is not about providing cannabis, it's already a huge illegal industry working in the dark and avoiding tax. I'm voting yes because this should be treated as a health issue and to stop unlawful trade.

One Party candidate Gary Coffin. Photo / Supplied

Gary Coffin, 64, senior pastor, One Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

One Party believes the future prosperity and peace of this nation Aotearoa is dependent on the willingness of the whānau of God/Te Atua to bring the authority to govern Aotearoa back to Jesus Messiah, the King who is above all kings. I stand as a candidate for One Party.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

House prices are among the most unaffordable in the world. We will abandon plans to punish investors by shelving the capital gains tax on investment property. The social housing waiting list has more than doubled since the 2017 election. Reduce the time it takes MSD to house priority social housing clients.

Top priorities for health

One Party believes all age groups of our nation must be honoured and cared for with the highest level of dignity and respect because they are important to the heart of our nation and to our God/Te Atua. We believe that informal and customised care should be prioritised.

Top priorities for education

Resource and maintain schools in small towns and rural communities wherever possible. Review class sizes and teacher-pupil ratios. Support the use of reasonable discipline by teachers to maintain order in schools. Ensure that Aotearoa, New Zealand heritage including our pre-colonial history is accurately and properly taught in the national curriculum.

Top priorities for transport

Transport issues like all the other issues Aotearoa is facing are going to take time to sort out. Our State Highway 1 needs a major overhaul. One contributing factor is the increase of heavy freight being carried on our roads, due partly to a railway system that's needing an upgrade.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The economic recovery of Aotearoa begins with us eradicating Covid-19 and getting back to normality. The debt from Covid-19 is a debt I believe will take four generations to pay off. Employment begins with employers – businesses etc being given financial support to kick-start their economic recovery. Looking after Aotearoa.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will vote against the bill. One Party totally opposes any form that devalues life, and for this reason we reject and oppose all forms of euthanasia. We support increased funding for palliative care services, carer services and counselling services for those caring for a person with a terminal illness.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting against the cannabis referendum. Cannabis is readily available for use for medical reasons and the Government growing and selling cannabis is just so wrong in so many ways.

Michael Downard, 54, Senjo Securities director, Outdoors Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I have been involved in my community for 30 years being deputy mayor, on trusts, boards, committees and many volunteer groups. I grew up in Taihape and Moawhango so have a love of country life, hunting, fishing and anything else that involves outdoor activity.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Our access and enjoyment of our natural environment is a given; it's part of our heritage, our culture, our way of life. Our unique outdoor environment has provided food, recreation and social benefit for generations and should continue to do so. This is why I am standing for the NZ Outdoors Party.

Top priorities for health

You can see our policies on education, health and transport on our website.

Top priorities for education

You can see our policies on education, health and transport on our website.

Top priorities for transport

You can see our policies on education, health and transport on our website.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

I cannot comment on Covid-19 as i am a butcher by trade not a heath expert.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I would vote yes to end of life referendum as I believe you should have a choice that is not medicine.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I would vote no to the cannabis referendum as I think there is enough damage in our society with alcohol and cigarettes. This would be a huge impact on all our systems like synthetics were and still are now.

Act Party candidate David Freeman. Photo / Supplied

David Freeman, age and occupation not provided, Act Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

It is time for a change and the Act Party and David Seymour have common-sense solutions for our country's current situation.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The aim of myself for my electorate is to provide a voice that can be heard by the Government. That anyone that brings me their concerns or challenges will get a result. While one can not promise to always get the result that is wanted, it will not be through lack of trying.

Top priorities for health

Act has a lot of great policies but my favourite has to be our mental health policy. As a sufferer of PTSD there is finally a political party that is putting the sufferer in control. It is way past time the stigma of mental illness was removed from our society!

Top priorities for education

Education has also become another area of concern, as with the current situation it will become necessary for people to retrain and seek new career paths. Act's education policy also focuses on getting those who normally miss out on education the opportunity to succeed.

Top priorities for transport

As I make my living as a driver one would think that transport would be a high priority for me. With the current situation the economy and employment are a far greater concern. However the state of our roads is a disgrace and add to the risk that all users face.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

With the arrival of Covid-19 we are entering a new era where our lives and our future have changed like never before. We are facing a situation we have never experienced before, and this is going to require us to be both innovative and adaptive.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I have seen too many people suffering horribly and believe individuals should be allowed to decide their own fate. It is amazing to me that we can decide to put a loved pet out of their suffering yet our family are made to suffer on.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Legalising cannabis is one that I am having trouble deciding which way to go. The pros and cons are compelling. My concern is relying on the Government no matter who it is to get the legislation right.

Green Party candidate Danna Glendining. Photo / Supplied

Danna Glendining, 76, craftswoman, Green Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

A party vote for the Green Party will ensure the Green Party can continue to encourage the incoming Government to make transformational change for all of us and our natural environment. Covid-19 has highlighted inequalities in our society but has also shown that we can make big changes, fast.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The Green Party's plan will benefit the Taupō electorate as it will all Aotearoa/NZ. Specifically: Encourage domestic tourism, to revitalise the sector and reduce the climate impact of international air travel; move heavy freight on to rail and off roads; invest in jobs for nature, especially pest control and more sustainable agriculture.

Top priorities for health

The Green Party believes in a publicly funded health system. It will provide free or low-cost contraception, support drinking water-only policies in schools, hospitals and sports clubs, restrict junk food advertising to children, investigate levies on sugary drinks and support measures for New Zealand to be smokefree by 2025.

Top priorities for education

The Green Party supports adequately funded public education. Schools should become community hubs providing health and cultural services, internet access and pre-school and adult education. There should be increased funding for school lunches, te reo, high-needs children and outdoor education. Early childhood teachers should have pay equity.

Top priorities for transport

The Green Party will make electric vehicles cheaper, incentivise zero-emission fuels for heavy vehicles, and move more freight to rail. It will improve the safety of roads, including for walking and cycling especially around schools, develop rapid, affordable bus services and upgrade intercity and regional rail.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

The Green Party responded to job losses by investing $1.3 billion to create thousands of jobs for nature over the next four years, including 6000 jobs in conservation. It will encourage low-impact recreation and ecotourism, institute stronger controls on vehicle camping and encourage visitors to use local accommodation providers.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I shall vote in favour of the legislation. People facing death should be able to choose the manner of their death. I believe there are sufficient safeguards to protect those with disabilities and other vulnerable people.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I shall vote in favour of the legalisation of cannabis. Consumption is already widespread throughout the country. Legalisation will enable efforts to be put into drug education and health issues rather than policing and punishment.

Advance NZ candidate Antoinette James. Photo / Supplied

Antoinette James, age not provided, author, Advance NZ

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

In the 2020 elections New Zealanders will be voting for a sovereign independent country where they decide its future, or a globalised United Nations-governed country with no people's voice. A vote for Advance NZ is a vote for a sovereign, independent democracy, of the people, by the people, for the people.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Advance NZ will ban 1080 drops immediately, put Waikato water back in the hands of Waikato control and wind-back the crippling regulations designed to crush farming, small businesses and housing. I am committed to looking for innovative ways to revitalise small communities - attracting families and building economies.

Top priorities for health

Personal health relies on preventative and curative options. A precautionary approach is imperative when considering food, water and geo-engineering. Individuals should have the right to choose medical pathways, whether allopathic medicine such as drugs and surgery, or natural traditional medicine. A vote for Advance NZ is a vote for sovereign choice.

Top priorities for education

Advance NZ will bring choice of education for communities, families, and students. The United Nations Common Core Curriculum emphasises outcomes-based education, global citizenship, and school-to-work readiness; we will change this. Education should be about personal development and enjoyment of the individual that naturally leads into career choices.

Top priorities for transport

As it stands, the new Government policy Statement on Land Transport 2018/19-2027/28 is convoluted, bureaucracy-heavy, costly, couched in ambiguous wording, and lacks real transparency. Rather than a top-down approach, a bottom-up approach would be far more efficient, reliable and less disruptive to communities and industry.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

I am committed to the rights, liberties of the Taupō electorate. Lockdowns have destabilised our businesses; many of them in the primary sector, such as farming and tourism. I will be promoting healthy immune system initiatives, promoting herd immunity while caring for our most vulnerable, producing a robust economic future.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

No. Assisted suicide creates an ethos of a "duty to die" for New Zealanders. Euthanasia is not death with dignity, it is theft of life with no regard to family or culture, and open to corruption. Government funding for palliative care will ensure no one dies in pain.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

No. Today's marijuana is a more addictive drug than the 2 per cent THC of the "Woodstock Weed" era, causing more suicide, homelessness and psychotic episodes. Most users are between 16 and 25 with brains that are still developing, it is their mental health I am concerned about.

New Conservative candidate Jan-Marie Quinn. Photo / Supplied

Jan-Marie Quinn, 56, business owner, New Conservative

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

New Conservative is a grassroots, traditional family values party. We campaign around strengthening and supporting families – instilling justice – building strong safe communities supporting farmers and doing what we know works. The time has come for change. We can offer a way forward with values and morals we once knew.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

If I was your local MP, I would be available anytime to help with queries around electorate concerns. In Taupō/Tūrangi I would support the implementing of the clean/check/dry programme to protect our lake. Biosecurity is also very important to me. Safe roading and safe communities are paramount.

Top priorities for health

New Conservative strongly advocate that our health system must be based on need first. We would make private health insurance tax-deductible and extend Government health checks to enable early intervention of common heath issues. We would also investigate new ways to deliver efficient and practical aged care.

Top priorities for education

New Conservative wants parents to choose the education system that is best for their children. We support charter schools - correspondence - state - vocational and private schooling. It's about what is best for your child. We would add trade training at Year 9 for children with clear strengths in diverse areas.

Top priorities for transport

I recognise that many transport problems are attributed to failing roading infrastructure. Safe roads are a major priority in reducing road fatalities. Having adequate bus services around the electorate for the elderly needs to be addressed. Encouraging walking and cycling where possible is a bonus for the environment and physical health.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

Shopping locally helps to keep our economy turning over and is important to control business closures and unemployment. Income tax cuts would put around $10 billion of stimulus into pockets of New Zealand families, also helping our economy to recover with more money to spend.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will be voting no to the end of life referendum. Personally, I think it's an unsafe law. I don't believe anyone has the right to end another person's life regardless of the circumstances.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting no to the cannabis referendum. Working in the child abuse/neglect and poverty field, I have first-hand knowledge of the devastating effects cannabis has on our community.

National Party candidate Louise Upston. Photo / Supplied

Louise Upston, age not provided, incumbent MP, National Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

As the National Party candidate for Taupō and your MP for the past 12 years, the people know that they can trust me. My focus is on helping small businesses retain staff while we rebuild our local economy and ensuring major infrastructure projects are delivered that will create local jobs.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

I'll continue my work over the past 12 years to ensure investment in our local communities. National will expand on our strong programme of infrastructure projects like the extension of the Waikato Expressway, and improving the quality of SH1 Taupō to Tūrangi, supporting enhancements at Taupō airport, while ensuring schools and hospitals are upgraded.

Top priorities for health

I am concerned about Labour's plan to remove local decision-making from our health services by reducing the number of DHBs. National opposes Labour's plan and our aim is to restore confidence in our public health system through measurable health targets that are focused on delivering better health outcomes.

Top priorities for education

A National Government will lift achievement through a world-class education system, where all children have access to equal education opportunities and parents have greater choice. In Taupō, we saw a lift in NCEA achievement while National was in government. If elected, we'll increase our focus on lifting teaching and learning quality.

Top priorities for transport

I've been a strong advocate for infrastructure projects in our region and improving State Highway 1. Sections of the road are not fit for purpose. Another critical project is extending the Waikato Expressway. It's not just about safer roads, it's about making the economic hub of the North Island more connected.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

National will protect our border through a comprehensive plan to keep Covid-19 at bay, reduce the need for going in and out of lockdowns and allow our economy to climb out of recession. National will back the private sector and small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

My conscience vote was against the bill during the final reading of the End of Life Choice Bill in 2019. Whatever people's views, I believe this issue is a very personal one, and whatever the outcome of the referendum, I will support the views of the people.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

No. I have serious concerns about the harm legalising recreational cannabis would cause in our communities. Feedback through my regular constituent surveys suggests the people of the Taupō electorate are significantly against legalising the use, possession and sale of recreational cannabis. There is still confusion around the differences between recreational cannabis and medicinal marijuana.

