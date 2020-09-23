Police say if they find a man who stalked a woman while running in Rotorua it's unlikely they will be able to charge him.

However, they said they will give him a stern talking to and let him know his behaviour was not acceptable.

Police have confirmed they are in the process of trying to source CCTV footage of the man and once they have a clear picture, they hope to identify him.

A Rotorua woman scrambled through this bush off the Puarenga Park track to get to Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A woman, who only wanted to be known as Rach, was followed by the man on his bike on Monday while she went running in Puarenga Park just after 4.30pm.

The man was described as Māori or Polynesian, aged between 18 and 20, tall and slim, thick moustache, wearing a white long sleeve top with long black pants, black cap and short hair underneath. He was carrying a reusable black Pak'nSave bag.

The man followed her for a short period and she then allowed him to pass. He then hid behind a tree as she ran past again, which prompted Rach to quickly turn back and run the way she came and scramble through bushes to get on to Te Ngae Rd.

She then ran along the road towards Sudima Hotel and the man still followed, on his bike, behind her.

He went ahead of her but then did a U-turn and followed her again when he realised she went off Te Ngae Rd and behind Sudima Hotel.

Rach sought help from New Zealand Defence Force personnel working at the isolation hotel who helped her call police.

Lynmore Primary School principal Lorraine Taylor was walking on Te Ngae Rd at the time and saw the incident unfold, describing it as "frightening and shocking".

She managed to take a photo of the man, whom she described as being "fixated" on Rach as he followed her on his bike.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said if they found the man, they would ask him about his behaviour and depending on what he said, they would send him a strong message that his actions were frightening and unacceptable.

"No offence has been committed but when we get him, we will be pulling him aside and having a talk with him. We need to see what his reasoning was around that."

Rach told the Rotorua Daily Post she hadn't heard from police since making her statement and said she would be disappointed if he wasn't at least charged with an intimidation offence.

She said she had received a groundswell of support for speaking out and managed another run yesterday morning, although she went with a friend as she wasn't yet ready to run alone.

Rach said she was definitely not the sort of person to dramatise a situation but she strongly felt the man had bad intentions.

The start of the Puarenga Park track. Photo / Kelly Makiha

She said she managed to escape safely this time and it should be a wake-up call to everyone to be vigilant.

"If they aren't going to lay charges, I'd hope that by talking to him it will make him too afraid to do anything like this again."