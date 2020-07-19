Firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire in Tūrangi to find it had already been extinguished today.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Raukura St about 10.50am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

The small kitchen fire had been extinguished by neighbours when they arrived, she said. All residents are accounted for and the house is now being ventilated.

An ambulance was called to treat one of the neighbours for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Turangi this morning. Photo / Google

Stay safe while cooking

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency was today reminding New Zealanders to never leave cooking unattended following a recent house fire in Napier.

"The fire started after oil in a pan caught fire while it was left unattended on the stove," national manger community readiness and recovery Steve Turek said.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire, but before they arrived it had already spread quickly across the kitchen, badly damaging the house."

This is a timely reminder to keep an eye on what you're cooking.

"It only takes a brief distraction from cooking for a fire to start - whether its a phone call, something interesting on the television, a bathroom break or your kids wanting your attention," Turek said.

"But once a fire starts, it spreads very quickly and can be deadly within just a few minutes. More than one in four house fires starts in the kitchen. If you need to step away from the stove - even just for a moment - make sure you turn it off until you get back."

The Napier house had working smoke alarms which alerted the occupant to the fire and meant they could get out to safety.

"Working smoke alarms are essential to give you and your whānau an early warning of fire. It's also important you have an escape plan prepared so you can get out quickly and safely.

"If you haven't already, press the button on your smoke alarms to check they are working and make an escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz. Doing these simple things to make sure you are prepared could save your life."