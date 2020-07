A Taupō woman who had been missing since 10am today has been found.

Taupō police were asking for help locating Anna-Rochelle Vosper (aka Bain) earlier this evening.

Vosper, who goes by the name of Rochelle, was missing from her Atiamuri rural property near the Bullring Lodge, south of Tokoroa.

Police and her family had concerns for the well-being of the 47-year-old but a police spokeswoman said she was found and is safe.