A number of Rotorua tourism operators have again joined forces to host an industry-led training and networking event for local accommodation partners.

Hello Social, now in its fourth year was held recently at Terrace Kitchen.

Organised by the ZORB Rotorua team, Hello Social is a collaborative effort from 14 Rotorua tourism operators and key accommodation partners, including motels, hotels, backpackers, bed and breakfasts and Airbnbs.

For the first time this event was partly sponsored by the Rotorua Tourism Investment Partnership (RTIP).

Advertisement

The funds provided allowed the securing of a new venue and offered a range of prizes on the night, as well as keeping costs of attending down for the operators.

RTIP chairman Gert Taljaard gave an update on RTIP activity to all attendees.

"We normally hold this event in October before high season kicks in, however, we saw an opportunity to get together and provide an update on our products and opening hours before the school holidays," the ZORB Rotorua sales and marketing executive says.

"We sent out the invite for the event and within 48 hours we were at 80 per cent capacity, which shows that there is demand for our accommodation providers to engage and learn about our activities, and make informed decisions to their guests when they ask for recommendations of things to do in Rotorua."

(From left) Janice Percival, Charlotte Brady (ZORB Rotorua) and Olivia Beavis (ZORB Rotorua). Photo / Supplied

The guests were treated to a grazing table spread by Terrace Kitchen as well as Volcanic Hills wine.

The event concluded with three guests being drawn for prizes which included a two-pack of Volcanic Hills wine, Terrace Kitchen dining vouchers and the main prize - a trip for two to the Lake Manupirua hot pools by floatplane with Volcanic Air, which was won by Rotorua Top 10 Holiday Park owner, Jasmine Adams.

Rotorua operators involved in Hello Social included - ZORB Rotorua, Skyline Rotorua, Waimangua Volcanic Valley, Rotorua Canopy Tours, Volcanic Air, Amazeme, Redwoods Treewalk, Polynesian Spa, Velocity Valley, Off Road NZ, Rotorua Duck Tours, Level 13 Theme Rooms and Terrace Kitchen.

- SUPPLIED CONTENT

Advertisement