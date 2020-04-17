Taupō District Council has made an application for $316 million of government funding in a bid to kickstart the economy post-Covid-19.

The application to Crown Infrastructure Partners is for 16 projects previously identified in the council's Long-term Plan that would provide an estimated employment benefit of almost 2300 jobs.

The Government announced two weeks ago it was looking to invest in construction and infrastructure projects considered "shovel ready".

The Taupō District Council applications include:

• Ensuring safe drinking water by bringing forward upgrades required to ensure we can provide water that meets the Government's Drinking Water Standards for New Zealand.



• Funding for a community, service and emergency centre for the Taupō District, which will include the council's administration building.



• A social and community housing project that would bring forward a significant greenfield residential subdivision, with the intention of building affordable housing.

• An events and cultural centre for Turangi to address youth issues and deliver a range of social and health benefits.



• District-wide recreational improvements including the development of sporting facilities at Mangakino and in Turangi.



Mayor David Trewavas said there was no doubt the Taupō District economy had been severely impacted by Covid-19.

"It is our job to now look for ways we can help our economy recover in the quickest way possible," he said.

"A number of these projects will no longer be going ahead without government funding so this was our opportunity to move our district forward without having a financial impact on our ratepaying community."