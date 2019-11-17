A truck has hit a tree in Motuoapa Pa, southwest of Lake Taupō.

Police arrived on the scene on State Highway 1 between Maniapoto St and Rangimoana Ave about 9.56am.

The driver was checked over by ambulance staff.

A police media spokeswoman said the driver appeared to be uninjured and was walking and talking.

There are no road blockages.