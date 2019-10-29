On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The sudden death of Harry Edward has robbed his family and Rotorua of one of life's great characters.
The long-time local lawyer with a personality to burn, reputation for his off-beat sense of humour and as an all-round good guy has died, aged 69.
The father of three, including Olympic rower Julia Edward who represented New Zealand at the London 2012 games, was the second youngest of the well-known Edward brothers, the sons of general practitioner Dr Bob Edward and his wife Isla.
With the exception of his brother Tony who lives in Auckland and is also a lawyer, theEdward whānau are etched into the Rotorua community's landscape by their respective professional careers and musicality.
Playing as The Edward Brothers (Harry once said they couldn't think of a better name) they've headlined many local events; the legal eagle was the one on the harmonica.
The majority of Harry Edward's education was in Rotorua - at Rotorua primary, a foundation pupil at Sunset Primary and on to Rotorua Boys' High before his parents headed to Ashburton where his two final school years were spent.
Rugby was a Harry Edward passion and during a stint with a King Country stock firm he played with and against the great Colin Meads.
One of his treasured possessions had been the autographed copy of Brian Turner's book on Meads; Pinetree's flyleaf dedication reads: "To Harry - I should have punched you harder".
Harry Edward went to the King Country not long after leaving school and spent an enjoyable stint in advertising.
Brother Tony recounts that Harry thought of himself as a rugged outdoorsman who was attracted to the stock firm job because it offered free toll calls and a brand new station wagon. "He wrote it off, then another one."