In 2003, a teenager by the name of Benji Marshall made his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers. It was a winning formula, in 2005 the kid from Whakatāne led them to the Holy Grail – a win in the NRL Grand Final. Now, in 2019, the club have recruited another young Bay of Plenty star, another who plays in the halves and has a background in touch rugby. Sports reporter David Beck caught up with Rotorua Boys' High School student Ceiza James to find out what went into the decision to join the Tigers and what it means to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.