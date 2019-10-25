Rotorua woman Clare Jessep is the force behind Running for Hope.

The locally run charity provides 'pick me up' gift packs for people in the community who are struggling.

People can nominate someone to receive one. They are usually given out once a month to acknowledge life events such as death, divorce, loss of jobs or risk of depression.

Last year Clare ran the 2018 Twelve Pampers of Christmas Appeal and this year is looking to do a similar idea with a slightly younger focus.

During the 2018 appeal, Running for Hope was overwhelmed with kindness from the community and 12 people's individual journeys were acknowledged, Clare says.

Clare's aim for her 2019 Running for Hope Christmas appeal is to support tamariki who are experiencing grief.



"The 2019 appeal is all about tamariki, our main focus this year."

She is participating in running the 2019 Suffer quarter marathon on December 14, raising money, sponsorship and donations for the 12 Christmas gift packs she hopes to put together for the Rotorua children nominated.

Clare makes up the packs herself and is always looking for local businesses or community support from people who wish to sponsor or donate to the gift packs.

Vouchers are often a better substitute for money and could be as simple as a $10 voucher from a local store, she says.

Throughout the year she has support from four Rotorua Businesses – Zippy Central Cafe, Brew Bar, Ems Flowergirl Florist and the Polynesian Spa.

Running for Hope Rotorua promotes running as an important contributor to good mental health, while realising the importance of acknowledging an individual's journey through grief.

Clare is keen to chat to anyone who wishes to nominate someone for the appeal.

If you are interested in sponsoring or donating to this year's 2019 Christmas gift packs contact Clare on (022) 091 4300 or email her at runningforhopeCJ@gmail.com