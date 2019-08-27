One person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital after a car rolled on South Rd near Mamaku.

Police were called at 10.39am to a single rolled vehicle on South Rd between Cochrane Rd and Mamaku South Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said four people were in the vehicle and there were no roadblocks in place.

A St John media spokeswoman said a helicopter and two ambulances had been sent to the scene.

One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries and the helicopter was stood down, she said

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one truck was at the scene to help the helicopter land and for scene protection.

She said no one was trapped.