Destination Rotorua and 15 other tourism operators have been travelling across Australia this week to showcase Rotorua to travel agents and conference organisers.

The team hosted events in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne, according to a written statement from Rotorua Economic Development and Destination Rotorua.

More than 300 people attended who are responsible for selling New Zealand to potential manuhiri (visitors) looking for their next holiday or business event destination.

Destination Rotorua's trade manager Patrick Dault said this was the sixth consecutive year that they had held the Roadshow in Australia because they knew it was one of the best ways to share the vibrancy of our region with so many important influencers.

Advertisement

"Our operators are able to connect with the Australian market to talk about new products and latest innovations ahead of the busy summer season.

"This ensures that travel agents and professional conference organisers are well prepared to inspire their clients with just how much there is to see and do in Rotorua."

Kaitiaki Adventures has attended each year since the Roadshow began.

Jess Bradley said the Australian Roadshow was an absolute must do for Kaitiaki Adventures and was etched in the yearly offshore activity calendar for the company.

"It's a great opportunity to reconnect with key wholesalers and stakeholders in what is an extremely valuable market for both the company and the wider destination," she said.

First timer Jake Mickleson from Pure Cruise said as a newcomer to the show he was learning much about the industry and their partners across the ditch.

"Pure Cruise has so much to offer the luxury Australian market and it's a pleasure to share our experience," he said.

As well as informal networking opportunities, the roadshow events featured industry "speed dating", with the Australian buyers spending time talking to each operator. This year, Volcanic Hills' winemaker, Brent Park, also hosted a tasting session to showcase the wines being made in their Rotorua winery.

Advertisement

Australia is Rotorua's most valuable international market, contributing $72.7 million to the local economy during the year ending June 2019, according to the written statement.

Travel agents account for 50 per cent of all travel to New Zealand from Australia.

The roadshow is supported by both Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand.

Rotorua operators attending include: Adventure Playground, Hells Gate, River Rats Kayak and Rafting, Waimangu Volcanic Valley, Mitai Māori Village, Katoa Lake Rotorua, Kaitiaki Adventures, Whakarewarewa Māori Village, Zorb, Peppers on the Point, Volcanic Air, Volcanic Hills, Skyline Rotorua, Rotorua Canopy Tours, Pure Cruise