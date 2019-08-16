Throughout the history of sport in Rotorua, Whakarewarewa and Ngongotahā have been regular rivals in a range of codes. Whakarewarewa Red and Ngongotahā Thunder have been the standout performers in the Rotorua Netball Premier 1 division this year and tomorrow they put it all on the line in the final. Whakarewarewa won the Banner round at the start of the season and have progressed unbeaten to the final. However, when the two sides met in the final round-robin matches last weekend, Ngongotahā came within a whisker of claiming victory, going down 50-48. Sports reporter David Beck spoke to both teams.

Ngongotahā Thunder may not have beaten Whakarewarewa Red this season, but with every meeting they are getting closer.

Renee Ngatai, who was in the Ngongotahā side at the start of the season before going on maternity leave and taking up a managerial role, said it had been "an up and down season".

"We've had a few losses but the majority wins. I think we've learned from those losses and the girls are ready to go this season.

Whakarewarewa's Te Ana Stephen leaps for the ball against Kahukura.

"Every time we've played Whaka we've improved. The first time, it wasn't a very good scoreline for us but the second time, in the weekend, we were up every quarter and then in the last two minutes we lost it by two points.

"I have full confidence in the girls this weekend to actually get the win and come away as the Premier 1 champions."

Ngatai said the players believing in and trusting each other had played a key role in their progress this season.

"They're quite a close knit group and also the majority of the girls are experienced players and play other sports as well. Some play competitive basketball, mixed netball and rugby.

"It would mean so much [to win the final]. We've been together as a team for three years now and we've made the semis but not quite the final. To be in the final with two years' experience in the prem grade, it would mean everything to them to actually become champions."

Whakarewarewa Red goal keep Hinemaui Parata intercepts the ball.

Whakarewarewa Red coach Hemi McKinney said his team had not let anything hold them back this season.

"It's been good, the girls have worked hard. We've had a few injuries, we've had a couple of girls pull out due to other commitments, so we've done well as far as the season's gone.

"To win the Banner round and the two championship rounds, they've done really well. I just think it's sticking to our structures and our main focus this year was ball retention."

He said the team was excited about playing in the final.

"It's always been Whakarewarewa and Ngongotahā at the top of the sporting realm within Rotorua and every contest has been really tight. If you look at last weekend, we were down by seven but ended up winning by two.

Ngongotaha Thunder player Sophie Mildon launches a pass.

"We'll really have to pull it out of the bag this weekend. We just gave to go back to the drawing board, stick to our structures and play the best netball we can.

"It's always a tightly contested game, it's a local derby and it could go either way. At the end of the day the best team wins."

The Premier 1 final starts at 1.30pm on Westbrook Court 3 on Saturday. All of the senior teams in each division will be in action playing off for final placings.

