Different creative journeys will come together and be shared at the upcoming ArtsMad session, with a range of diverse speakers lined up.

ArtsMad is a visual presentation evening which takes place four times a year.

People from the wider arts community talk about what they do alongside a rolling show reel of images. Each speaker has 20 images and six minutes to present them.

The next evening is on Tuesday, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, at The Monarch Room, Prince's Gate Hotel. There will be eight speakers.

A school teacher for 23 years, Piripi Curtis shifted into the television industry as a producer 15 years ago and then into film in the last six years.

As a member of the Steambox Films Collective based in Rotorua, Piripi has been a part of numerous short films with credits in just about every facet of production.

His television credits are primarily as producer of a number of reality television shows, as well as the tele-feature The Umbrella Man.

Piripi has written his first short film which he will direct in 2020.

Natascha Hartzuiker is a multimedia artist and Rotorua Museum collections team member, looking after fine arts and photography.

She says photography is her main passion but she is an active relaxer and always has a creative project or 10 on the go.

Lori Herder is a born artist and maker from Canada who has been living in New Zealand with her partner Marc for four years.

Inbetween working as a part-time beekeeper's assistant, she has been learning how to perfect her own felt craft using natural wool fibre.

Through this venture she has begun teaching others in the community how to

make their own felted slippers to keep and take home.

Warren Houston is a Rotorua retired airbrush artist, custom painter, muralist, musician and so on.

He last spoke at ArtsMad about four or five years ago, and will talk this time around about what he has been up to since.

Hiroe Katagiri Howell is KIWI-RACCO B&B owner (with her husband, Paul Howell), Rotorua RACCO Taiko Japanese drumming team leader, African Drumming Rotorua group main organiser, and organiser of Tanabata Japanese Star Celebration and Love & Peace Charity Concert.

She was born in Nagasaki, Japan. Her and Paul moved to New Zealand in 2005, and set up KIWI-RACCO as a B&B, guided tours, and cultural experience services.

The Rotorua RACCO Taiko team started in 2006, and Hiroe learned Taiko drumming from a Japanese professional group - Dengaku-za - for 20 years.

Last year the African Drumming Rotorua group started, and now has projects such as children's workshops and mental health rhythm sessions for locals.

Mark Noble's interest in art began during his adolescents while he was immersed in skateboarding.

Skateboarding culture paralleled itself to the graffiti and street art scene, and 10 or so years later Mark began to put pen to paper, or more so, spray paint to stencils.

He is now attempting to produce eco-friendly art by considering the products he uses to create his visual imagery.

Mark says he will talk about his art journey - where he started, the steps he has taken, the things he's learnt, and the future direction he would like to have.

"I'm looking forward to it because it's a nice group of people to get together to chat and hear about each other's adventures."

Maraea Timutimu works with flora and fauna, and says whakapapa (genealogy), matauranga (education) and toi (art) are her world.

Khushi Usmani grew up in London and worked as a psychologist in different parts of England before moving to Scotland, where she learnt more about creative writing and script writing.

She moved to New Zealand in 2006 and is a member of writers' groups and Mad Poets. She loves the arts, especially dance.

The details

- What: ArtsMad

- When: Tuesday, August 20, 5.30pm for 6pm start

- Where: The Monarch Room, Prince's Gate Hotel

- Entry is a gold coin koha