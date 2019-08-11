Every now and then a sporting event produces scenes the greatest script writers would be proud of. The Women's Intercity Hockey final on Saturday was one of those occasions.

The Rotorua Aces showed pure fighting spirit and nerves of steel to win an extra time shootout against Mount Maunganui, after trailing 3-0 at halftime but fighting back to 3-all at the end of normal time.

A passionate home crowd roared the Aces home as Mount Maunganui, playing in their first final, were left to rue a missed opportunity.

Aces co-coach Jan Nikora was immensely proud of the way her side

