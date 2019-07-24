Five Lotto players, including one from Rotorua, will be getting a boost to their bank account after winning more than $30,000 last night.

Players tooks away $30,374 each with Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

The Rotorua player got their winning ticket from Paper Plus Central in the Central Mall.

Other winners picked up their tickets in Waikato, Whitianga, Lower Hutt and Oamaru.

Lotto advised anyone who bought their ticket from Paper Plus Central to write their name on the back and check it immediately at a Lotto outlet or online.