A Taupo couple who love animals were devastated to find a mortally wounded wild rabbit caught in an antique gin trap last Saturday morning.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she would often see little rabbits in her Acacia Bay garden. As she reached for her camera on Saturday morning to photograph one, shock set in as she realised it was caught in a trap and injured.

"I had seen the trap and the chain. The poor thing ran for the hedge. I ran through the hedge and put it in a box.

