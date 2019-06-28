For the first time in the world Song Cloud, an immersive light and sound art installation will be displayed in Rotorua for people to enjoy.

People of all ages are invited to take a journey through the long white cloud to experience the world premiere of this contemporary celebration of Matariki, located in Te Manawa.

The free art installation will be open daily 5pm until 10pm, July 3-21.

When you step inside the cloud, you ascend into te iwa a Matariki (the nine stars of Matariki) and their connection to the natural world.

Featuring an immersive lighting display that pulsates and surrounds the audience, animating to themes of nature, worldly weather patterns and beautiful deep clear night skies.

These themes will pair with a specially composed soundscape by James Webster (Te Arawa, Tainui).

Webster used traditional taonga pūoro (singing treasures), to compose this unique piece of music which, like the Māori language, reflects the sounds and rhythms of nature and the environment.

One of the creators, Simone Chua, said Song Cloud was designed to bring people back to simple genuine emotions created through the elements.

"Song Cloud is a long white cloud of wonder that draws us in and takes us on its transformative journey.

"The cloud sends us stories from across the land and across time. Sharing a connection as old as humankind that transcends language and speaks to our place inside our own small bubble of life."

She said once inside you are immediately removed from the cityscape you stepped in from.