

In recognition of quarter of a century of fundraising, the annual Child Cancer Foundation Charity Breakfast will go ahead in a different time slot this year.

Instead of a morning affair, this year's event will become a glittering evening ball, although the objective remains the same - fundraising for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Tomorrow the Sparkle for Life, ball, dinner and charity auction takes place at the Novotel Lakeside.

Professionals McDowell Real Estate co-owner Steve Lovegrove paid tribute to his wife and business partner Mel, as the inspiration behind the one-off change.

Advertisement

"Not only did she want to acknowledge the fundraiser as being the 25th and a little more special, she thought it would be a great community get-together where people could get dressed up and have a dance," Lovegrove said.

"She has taken on an enormous challenge but child cancer is something dear to both of us."

Lovegrove said their nephew, now 11 years old, was diagnosed with cancer at 18 months.

"We want the focus for the ball to be on child cancer not on Professionals McDowell.

"As well as artwork created by children living with cancer, we have some fantastic things up for auction," Lovegrove said.

"As always, it is the generosity of our sponsors and supporters that makes the fundraising possible."

Up for grabs on the night are a Mazda car, e-bikes, mountain bikes and artwork by local artists.

"There are loads of amazing prizes so I'm encouraging those coming, to do so with their cheque books and credit cards in hand."

Lovegrove said the McDowell team had spent hundreds of hours organising the event which promised to be a fantastic evening out in Rotorua.

Over the past 25 years, more than $5 million has been collectively raised by Professionals offices nationwide. Of that $720,000 has been by Professionals McDowell in Rotorua.