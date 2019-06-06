The hard work and magic which goes into creating visual effects for high-end feature films will be shared at a lecture in Rotorua by an Oscar-winning vfx team member.

Friends of Rotorua Museum is hosting a lecture by experienced special effects designer Gareth Dinneen.

Gareth will talk about his career as a compositor in visual effects for high-end feature films in Los Angeles, London, Sydney and Weta Digital in Wellington.

He will also talk about being on the Oscar-winning vfx teams for and , and explain what goes into making those unreal images look real.

Janette Irvine, Friends of Rotorua Museum co-president, says it is a wonderful opportunity for Rotorua people to hear from a member of the Oscar-winning Weta Workshop special effects team.

She says she is looking forward to learning about how a film compositor works with digital images to create all the amazing effects.

King Kong poster. Photo / Gareth Dinneen, courtesy of subject

Gareth was born in Limerick, Ireland - the youngest of five sons in a rugby-mad family.

Like all Irish boys he grew up in awe of the All Blacks, and dreamed that one day he would face the famous haka.

He achieved this when he played for Munster against the All Blacks. He went on to play rugby professionally in France and Italy. During this time he studied design and graphics.

In 2007 he came to New Zealand and got a job as a 3D graphics tutor at the Auckland Media Design School.

There he met Susan, a Kiwi, who he went on to marry. The couple now live in Mt Maunganui and have two sons, aged 6 and 4.

For many years he worked on Visual Effects for Weta Digital and also for high-end feature films in Los Angeles, London and Sydney.

Within the field of visual effects Gareth works as a compositor, the person who puts everything together at the end and produces the final product.

He will talk about what goes into making those unreal images real looking and explain why it can be stressful at times.

Currently, he is having a break from compositing and is pursuing his other passion, rugby analysis.

He can be seen on Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday nights on the programme 1014 Rugby.

Janette Irvine says the friends committee organises events about once a month for Friends of the Rotorua Museum, guests and often the general public.

These events include visits to private art collections, film showings such as recently St Mary of the Angels, lectures and art sales.

Friends co-host the Rotorua Museum Art Awards with the Museum staff.

Tickets are available from Rotorua Lakes Council Reception (1061 Haupapa St, Rotorua). Numbers are limited. Light refreshments will be provided from 5.30pm.

For more information contact Janette Irvine, kjirvine@xtra.co.nz or (027) 294 2870.

The details

- What: The Creation of Special Effects, Gareth Dinneen

- When: Thursday June 13, 6pm

- Where: Te Rūnanga Tea House

- Cost: $10 for Friends members, $15 for non-members