Beats perfect for summer will roll out onto Tikitapu (Blue Lake) as it hosts an array of colourful floaties this weekend.

The Flava NZ Bomb Comp and ZM's Float are on at the lake this weekend.

The bomb tower was open for casual bombing yesterday, and will be today and Sunday morning, and for the competition itself from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Bombers can jump from platforms either 2m, 5m, 8m or 10m high.

On Saturday the ZM music festival Float will take over the lake.

Float's line-up this year includes Drax Project, Mitch James, Jupiter Project, Jess B, Theia, Sachi and special guest Stan Walker.

Event director Lucy Wymer says ticket sales have been going well and with the amazing weather forecast predicted for Saturday, it is expected they will keep going well.

"You'd better get in quick!"

She says this is an all ages event, which means that people can go along with their family and friends and enjoy a day in the sun with an epic lineup of Kiwi artists.

"To top it off, it's situated at the beautiful Lake Tikitapu.

"We're stoked to bring a full Kiwi line-up to Float 2019, as we believe it tops off the New Zealand summer perfectly."

Lucy says Tikitapu is a great location for this event because it is central for people to travel to and Rotorua boasts a great number of awesome accommodation, food and activities for event goers to make a weekend of it.

"It also showcases New Zealand's beautiful environment."

Rotorua's David Remmerswaal will be heading along to Float tomorrow. He is part of the Rotorua Big Brothers Big Sisters programme and will be going with his "little brother" Logan Potae, 13.

He says he decided to go 2019's Float because he went to the event last year with friends and it was a fun, unique experience.

"I'm looking forward to floating on the water and listening to Drax Project."

David says Logan knows all the bands and will have heaps of fun.

"I reckon it showcases all the amazing lakes we have right on our doorstep.

"I go to the Blue Lake every week because it's so close, and it's cool other people from out of town get to experience it too."

The lake was host to many floaties at last year's Flochella, now called ZM's Float Photo / File

ZM drive show hosts Bree and Clint have recently started a DJ duo and have secured a spot in the line-up at Float.

Bree and Clint say it feels awesome to be part of the line-up.

"Although we do work for ZM and booked ourselves on the bill against the company's will, it's still epic."

Clint says he is from Rotorua and it is the first time in his DJ career he will perform in his home town.

"We're mainly looking forward to the free ice-creams, and food platter backstage.

"It's the only gig where you can be swimming and partying at the same time. Plus, it's at one of the most beautiful lakes in the whole world ... plus, there are ice creams."

Both events are alcohol-free.

Buses will operate from Puarenga Park out to Tikitapu and back from 9.30am until the concert ends about 6pm. It is a gold coin bus fare.

There will be limited parking at the lake for $20, cash only.

Event information

February 15 - Casual Bombing from 12pm to 6pm

February 16- Float Concert (Float ticket required - www.grabone.co.nz) 10am to 6pm

February 17 - Casual Bombing from 10am to 12pm then Bomb Comp starts at 12.30pm

Admission Passes

Float passes $65 from www.grabone.co.nz

Enter the Bomb Comp and receive unlimited access to the tower across the event (excluding Float Festival)

Otherwise pick up 5 bombs for $5 at the event (for ages 4 plus)