A person has been charged with careless driving following a crash on Wainui Rd between Ohope and Opotiki this morning.



The crash occurred at around 11am.



Eastern Bay of Plenty road policing manager Sergeant Ray Wylie said, "Initial inquiries indicate that a vehicle was being driven on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle."



Wylie said one person from each vehicle was transported to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries.



The person charged in relation to the crash will appear in Whakatāne District Court in the coming days.