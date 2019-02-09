Rotorua woman, 63-year-old Doreen Baker, has been found safe and well.

She had been missing since Thursday this week, and police had been searching for her.

This morning, police confirmed she was found yesterday.

Earlier police had put a call out to media spread the word about the search and included a photo of Doreen Baker.

They also provided details of her car, which was also missing.

Police described it as a teal blue Toyota hatchback with a green bumper with the registration WS5701.

They asked to be notified immediately of sightings of the woman or her car.

