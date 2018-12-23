The family celebrating Christmas with the birth of the fifth unbroken link in their female chain

It's Christmas week; the presents are under the tree, the pantry and wine cellar are chocker, Yuletide songs are blaring, Santas and tinsel are everywhere.

That's the trimmings done and dusted but what of the real meaning of Christmas? However commercial the season of goodwill has become, whether a religious believer or non-believer, birth and family are the axes around which the festive season revolves.

And it's a baby and her extended family who are the key ingredients of this Our People Christmas special in which we talk to five successive generations on their distaff side.

Between them, their stories equate to a family saga of epic proportions.

Advertisement

But these females aren't fictional fabrications; they're the real deal; individually and collectively they've conquered some of life's most testing challenges. There've been spouses' sudden deaths, one felled by a bullet in the bush; they've vaulted health hurdles, faced financial backflips yet got on with the business of living.

Teenage pregnancies have been a common thread; they haven't been denounced but welcomed with love and support.

The changing world these generations have witnessed is what social history's all about.

When the oldest's husband-to-be asked her out he walked the equivalent of a marathon for their first date; the second youngest's was set up via text.

The matriarch of this direct line of descent is Scottish-born Jeanie Vipond, 92, who's lived in the same Ngongotaha home these past 59 years.

It's the house she and her late husband, senior Forest Service ranger, Harry Vipond built to raise their five children in.

Today we speak to her with the assistance of two of those offspring, Annette Jenkins and Marion Morgan. Not as well as she once was Jeanie prefers them to do the talking for her; initially reticent, she takes on the twinkle of a Christmas tree as her life chronicle's unwrapped.

Annette and Marion make their own contributions, followed by Marion's daughter Gina Morgan and her daughter Lesley Taare.

There's not a peep to record from Keiza Tamiana, the newest link in this sequential generational chain, at a mere-month-old it was her arrival that was the genesis for Our People's seasonal salute to families.

The newest recruit to the family we've chosen and her great-great nana have common ground; each has multiple names. Keiza is the one the world will know this infant by, but in full she's Keiza Georgina Mariana Karepe Tamiana.

Mum Lesley supplies the reasoning:

"Georgina is my partner, Mana Tamiana's, mother's name, my Mum's Gina, Dad's George; Mariana is the Māori version of my Nan Marion's name, Karepe is after my Dad's mum, baby has her father's surname."

Jeanie Vipond isn't just Jeanie; she's Jeanie Eadie Kinear Lamont Trotter Campbell Anderson Vipond.

Don't ask for an explanation – that's lost in the mists of time.

But what is known is that her parents had a heap of material to draw on, something her daughters have uncovered traversing the ancestry DNA trail.

"It's staggering, Mum has 3 per cent African blood, there are Portuguese links too, we sort of knew that somewhere along the line some came to the Pacific, take a look at the woman in this old picture [that her daughters flourish], surely she's part Fijian?".

It's a genetic fact that's hard to dispute.

Ancestral connections are equally diverse on the Vipond side. Harry stemmed from Viking stock, his predecessors were New Zealand pioneers, arriving in the Matakana area from Cumberland in the UK in the early 1800s.

Māori entered the bloodline when Marion married her late husband Eddie Morgan; his whakapapa was tied to Awahou's Ngati Rangiwewehi with iwi links to Ngati Wahiao – Tuhourangi, it's from such a rich resource Our People draws.

Today we bring an insight into the days of the lives of these five fabulous women tightly bonded by blood and love:

Foundation stone of the family

Jeanie Vipond with great-great-granddaughter Keiza Tamiana. Photo/Supplied.

Before we introduce Jeanie Vipond (known to all as Nana) and her offspring let the record note that in 70 or so years as a Kiwi she's lost neither her Scottish accent nor wily ways.

Feigning infirmity and being "too old to be photographed" she flatly refused to get out of bed to join in the family group shot photographer Ben Fraser so artfully arranged; that's why she's appearing in a stand-alone picture she happily posed for when she deigned to join her clan's shared story time.

Our money's on it being the non-stop laughter and the aroma of home baking that drew her out of seclusion, beautifully groomed and looking not a day over 65.

Thank goodness she relented, Jeanie is the foundation stone on which these succeeding generations are built.



JEANIE VIPOND, 92: Told with the assistance of daughters Annette Jenkins and Marion Morgan

Stoic to her Scottish core, this nonagenarian's life has followed the path of so many of her generation – hard work and putting others before herself.

With a forest ranger husband whose work took him away for weeks on end, she became a solo mother by default to their four children.

Then came the tragedy that left her a widow at 60. In April 1986 Harry Vipond lost his life when a stray bullet claimed his life as he worked deep in the bush.

The day Harry died was a double shocker for Rotorua – hours earlier traffic officer Robin Duding had been gunned down outside Moose Lodge.

Her husband's death was the sort of tragedy that would have pole-axed lesser women, not Jeanie, she grieved, of course, she did, but remained pragmatic.

The now great great grandmother concentrated on keeping her young family together.

Jeanie's never shied away from hard yakker, her first job in her native Scotland was in what was then called a mental asylum. War service interrupted her nursing training; she joined the Women's Royal Air Force.

She was "19 or 20" when she and her parents were among the first wave of immigrants to quit the privations of post-war Britain for New Zealand.

Two of her uncles were already in the West Coast's coal mining territory; her quarryman father joined them. Jeanie headed for Porirua Psychiatric Hospital to continue nursing.

She was spending a weekend in Hokitika when she and Harry Vipond caught each other's eye at a dance, he asked her for a date, they married within weeks.

"When Mum discovered he'd walked 26 miles [41 kilometres] to take her out she reckoned he was worth hanging on to."

Harry's job had him shuttling his family between the North and South Islands; there was a spell in Murupara before his senior ranger appointment brought the Viponds to Rotorua.

The couple built the house in Ngongotaha that's been their family home for 59 years.

"She chopped wood, kept chooks, made our clothes, we were probably the best-dressed kids around, baked, had a huge vege garden, she always kept the place immaculate, she's famous for helping others.

"If someone's fridge or lawnmower clapped out Mum gave them ours then told Dad it had broken and she needed a new one."

Her charity extended to being a long-time IHC volunteer.

Jeanie was well into her 80s when a broken hip forced her to slow down.

"She tripped in the garage trying to lift a 50kg bag of potting mix into the wheelbarrow. She was crawling around on her hands and knees in a state of shock when Gina [her granddaughter] found her.

"That's so typical of our Mum, she's always been independent, but her accident's turned her into a homebody, she finds it as frustrating as hell, but as long as her family's around her, she's happy."

On being a great great grandmother: "It's a thrill, I never thought I'd live long enough."

On Christmas: "I love seeing the joy on the kids' faces as they open their presents."

Personal philosophy: "Tell the truth."

Annette Jenkins. Photo/Ben Fraser.

ANNETTE JENKINS, 67:

The oldest of Jeanie Vipond's brood, Annette, returned "home" three years ago after what she estimates was half a century in Melbourne. She came back to help sister Marion Morgan and extended family care for their family matriarch.

Being back in Ngongotaha has been very much a home-coming that using her words, "has brought the joy of reconnecting with my family." Her own children and grandchildren are scatted around the globe.

Annette's reflections begin with a memory-lane visit to her childhood and teenage years.

"Growing up in Ngongotaha was great, it was a wee village then, so we had to go into town [Rotorua] for our fun. We're a family who loves to dance; I was a huge fan of the heavy metal-rock 'n roll band HMS Plague. Barry Colman gave it that name, he was a reporter on your paper [Rotorua Daily Post] but was an entrepreneur even back then, that's why he's a multi-millionaire now.

"I married the band's singer, Ian Vandy, I was 17 and pregnant with our first, we had four kids including twins, all born in Rotorua Hospital.

One of the twins, Jason, was born with a crook hip. Our GP [the late] Ian McPhail went to a medical conference, came back and told us he'd met this brilliant surgeon from Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital who could treat him, that's why we went over there.

"Jason was in and out of hospital, it was three years before he took his first steps, but his operations were a huge success. He became a PE teacher; now he's the headmaster of a big school with kids from pre-school through to Year 13."

The Vandys' marriage hit the rocks, "but we're still good mates."

Financially life was a struggle, Annette returned to work, first as a receptionist. "I'd had office experience working for an accountant in Rotorua, then I went into painting and decorating, simply loved it, I had absolutely found my forte, I did it for years, never had to advertise, got all my jobs word-of-mouth."

In 1990 she met her second husband, Darryn Jenkins.

"He was one of my son's bosses; he brought him home one night to watch football, I was on a date with someone else, when I came home my boy introduced us, we got on very well, decided to get married.

"He's a steel fixer by trade; he's now doing parks maintenance at Rainbow Springs. He and Mum get on like a house on fire, living with her's a real privilege, she's one of those people who's never judgmental, but she's never taken crap for anyone either, least of all her family . . . I tend to say my family tree is full of nuts."

On being one of five female generations: "It's absolutely fantastic, Lesley [great niece] having another girl has made Mum so happy."

On Christmas: "I'm the pathetic romantic, I start putting up the decorations in October and don't take them down until way after Christmas, that said I think the shops get into it far too early."

Personal philosophy: "Family always comes first."

Marion Morgan. Photo/Ben Fraser.

MARION MORGAN:

Marion had recently started school when her father transferred from the South Island to Murupara.

"I loved it, everyone was friendly, Māori and Pakeha, their homes were always open, it was the same when we came to Ngongotaha.

"As teenagers, us village kids were really into all the bands playing in town [Rotorua], the downside was our fathers had to come and pick us up at midnight, they took turns.

"When I left Heights [Western Heights High] I got a job as a ledger machinist at Fletchers' Ngonogtaha Mill. I fell in love with one of the accountants, Eddie Morgan; we got married young.

The couple transferred to Stratford where their two children were born, then tragedy struck.

"Our kids were still little when their dad died suddenly, he'd had rheumatic fever as a kid, had major heart operations but his aortic valve gave out on him.

"He was an amazing person; I'm not just saying that because he's gone, he was a very kind, thoughtful husband and father."

A dozen years ago Marion faced major health hassles of her own.

"I had a brain aneurysm; I was dancing at the RSA, I still loved to dance, went outside and collapsed on the footpath.

"I was in a coma but the funny thing was I could hear everything that was going on, I was trying to talk and rip out the respirator. When they were about to fly me to Auckland Hospital, I could feel my granddaughter Lesley's tears on my cheek.

"My theory is it happened because I used to suffer horrendous headaches at 'that time of the month', six months after the first aneurysm a scan found another, I was so lucky they managed to clip it.

"The biggest side effect's been my memory, at times it's shot, it used to be brilliant, before the aneurysm I used to sit on the couch and like the way I thought, that's gone now."

As she grew progressively better, Marion returned to work, for five years she managed Bobby Lee's massage parlour.

"I have to say it was interesting, I can't really go into what went on there, but I can say the clients behaved like gentlemen.

"I always insisted the girls were clean and tidy, that they looked after their health and stayed away from drugs, that was a very strong rule.

"I'm very proud that I got some of those girls back into the workforce, I saw it as my duty to encourage them to budget and move their lives forward."

Our People tussles with the question the journalist in us knows we must ask.

Was Marion ever a 'working girl' herself?

"Absolutely not, the owners kept on at me to take on a few clients, but I was never tempted, however good the money, to me it was essential I maintained my dignity for my sake and that of my family."

On being a great-grandmother: "It lovely's but I feel too young for that."

On Christmas: "It's a day for families, we always celebrate with a big hangi."

Personal Philosophy: "Share the love."

Gina Morgan. Photo/Ben Fraser.

GINA MORGAN, 46:

Gina was only four when her father died, her memories of him are scant.

His death brought the grieving family back to Rotorua and their extended family.

She's happy to admit schooling wasn't her thing. "I hated it, was out of Girls' High the minute I turned 15 and went straight to work at the Travel Lodge [now Sudima] as a waitress.

"I became pregnant within a year of starting there, worked right up until Lesley, our first, was born."

"Our" embraces partner George Taare.

"We were childhood sweethearts, are still together, we just haven't felt a need to get married."

There's barely been a time Gina hasn't worked.

"After the Travel Lodge I got a job at KFC, stayed more than ten years working in both local branches, then George, and I acquired a Courier Post run. It was long hours, but great working with him and striking up friendships with our customers. I had our son Dylan while doing that job; we did it together for about five years then George was offered a job managing a plumbing business in Taupo, he commutes every day."

Gina continued with the run until it was no longer financially viable.

"I did casual mail sorting for a while; it's sad to see Post Shops being phased out, I really feel for the staff being made redundant, some have been there 30 or 40 years. It really will affect people of Mum and Nana's generations."

Next stop for Gina was Noel Leeming – it was a career move that's reaped dividends – she's now Rotorua branch manager; the job wasn't handed to her on a plate, she's worked her way through the ranks.

"I was in the storeroom for two years then was appointed assistant manager at Bond and Bond, Leeming's sister store, I loved it, but after four years it closed. I was transferred back to Noel Leeming. They created roles for two assistant managers; I was one of them then I was made manager of the Tokoroa branch, I came back in February as manager here."

The changes she's seen in her 11 years with the appliance store have been "massive".

"One of the biggest is the customers; they are much more discerning about what they want to buy now.

"I love this time of the year [Christmas] when you see families come in together, they are excited, the staff are excited, and between them, they create a great atmosphere.

"It's a great privilege to help older and younger generations buy presents for each other."

For Gina, her own family overrules all else.

"I became a grandmother at 33, it was awesome, at that age you are still young enough and fit enough to look after the kids and have fun with them."

On being a great-grandmother in her 40s: "It's very exciting, awesome."

On Christmas: "I love it both on the work and personal fronts. All the family come to our place for a big hangi, everyone brings food, helps out, being together is what Christmas is all about."

Personal philosophy: "Family, family, family."

Lesley Taare. Photo/Ben Fraser.

LESLEY TAARE, 28

It's Lesley whose given her family the star at the top of their 2018 Christmas tree. It was an early gift, Keiza Tamiana arrived on November 13.

She was in such a rush to meet the four female generations who've preceded her she didn't give her mum time to get to hospital.

For years to come November 13 will be a day of double birthday parties. Her closest friend, Christine Threadgold, gave birth to a son 16 hours after Keiza came into the world.

After being together several years Keiza's mum and dad became engaged last Valentine's Day. "We intended to travel but found out we were having a little pepe."

Keiza's not Lesley's firstborn, 12 years ago, and still at school, she became pregnant with son Shayden. When he was born her mother, who'd also been a teenage mum, insisted Lesley return to the classroom.

The School for Young Parents welcomed mother and son. However Lesley admits by then she'd had her fill of study, she'd already done "reasonably well" in NCEA exams.

"I didn't stay long, worked for a bit at KFC then mucked around before going to Noel Leeming in admin.

"After that, I went temping at GHA Accounting, ended up staying three years."

Last year she applied for a Ministry of Justice job. "I thought if I got in I'd be going to the Maori Land Court, but I was made a court registrar.

"I'd never been in a courtroom before, but I'd done a lot of organising at GHA which gave me the confidence to take it on."

Her first high court trial was a baptism by fire involving multiple defendants and defence counsel, the charges stemming from a rival gangs' shoot-out.

No one present during that case including Our People's compiler wearing her court reporter's hat had an inkling the cool, competent young woman running proceedings was a trial novice.

Lesley doesn't tell us this, but her proud family do; the presiding judge was so impressed when she learnt it was their girls' first trial she took her to lunch to congratulate her on her calm efficiency.

Lesley admits the trial wasn't easy going. "At first I was pretty shocked by some of the evidence." Another shock came when she first heard an emotion-charged victim impact statement.

"It was pretty hard to hold it together, luckily we [registrars] can hide behind our computer screens, but you are still the one up the front, and professionally you can't afford to lose it, let your own emotions show."

Lesley's presently on maternity leave, she worked up until the week of Keiza's birth but plans to return to her registrar's desk in April.

Meanwhile, she's making the most of being a mum second time around.

"It means I'm getting to see a lot more of my family and Nana [great great Nana Jeanie] can spend time with baby."



On giving birth to the fifth generation in her family's female line-up: "It was very exciting when we found out the baby was a girl."

On Christmas: "It's all about family and sharing good food."

Personal philosophy: "Having values."