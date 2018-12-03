Rotorua's Lakes District Health Board received a large Christmas present a month before Santa is expected to come down the chimney.

From August through to October Rotorua's Countdown supermarkets fundraised as part of the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal and this year have gifted $66,000 to the children's ward.

The amount raised this year is the highest the Rotorua children's ward has ever received and almost double the $34,000 donated last year.

Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal chairwoman Ruth Krippner said Countdown team members, hospitals, patients and their families were grateful for the continued support.

"Every year, we are absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity of New Zealanders, who continue to dig deep for thousands of children and teens who are forced to spend days, weeks or even months in hospital."

Woman, child and family service manager Donna Mayes accepted the cheque on behalf of the district health board last Thursday.

Mayes said her staff were speechless at the thought of being given so much money.

"Thank you isn't enough. You have no idea what a difference this makes."

Being one of the neediest health boards in the country, Mayes said Lakes DHB area had the highest proportion of children living in poor circumstances which was reflected in the number of children who walked through the doors.

She said, as a health sector, the DHB was trying to pay staff more which meant money was spent only on essential equipment.

"All the nice-to-haves often have to be at the bottom of the priority list.

"This [money] means that we can actually make a kid's journey so much better."

Children's unit clinical nurse manager Erin Carn-Bennett said the money received exceeded expectations.

Sensory play equipment was just one of the things the money enabled the ward to buy to make children and teens more comfortable.

"We are creating a teen lounge in the ward as well with interactive play.

"Some students from Taupō-nui-a-Tia College are actually designing what they want in that lounge to make it a special place for teenagers."

Price integrity supervisor of Countdown Fenton St, Raewyn Wright, said the cause was close to everyone's hearts including those in the community who donated.

"Every single person has a niece, a nephew, grandchildren, a son or a daughter," she said.

Quiz nights, sausage sizzles, sponsored walks and raffles were all initiatives to help raise the money.

Wright was thankful for the community which she believed were the ones who fundraised the money.

"I think when the community actually knows where the money is going it does make a difference."

Last year the supermarkets donated $34,000 to the children's ward.

Since the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal was first launched in 2007 more than $12 million has been raised nationally for sick children and teens.