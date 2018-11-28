One lucky Rotorua punter has won $18,475 with Lotto Second Division.
The winner was one of eight lucky Lotto players across the country to win in Wednesday night's live draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,752.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Ilam New World in Christchurch.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Willowbank Superette, Auckland
Victoria Park New World, Auckland
Z Pakuranga, Auckland
Eastside Mags and More, Hamilton
Springfield Superette & Lotto, Rotorua
Waitangirua Four Square, Porirua
MyLotto, Christchurch
Ilam New World (+PB), Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.