One lucky Rotorua punter has won $18,475 with Lotto Second Division.

The winner was one of eight lucky Lotto players across the country to win in Wednesday night's live draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,752.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Ilam New World in Christchurch.



The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Willowbank Superette, Auckland

Victoria Park New World, Auckland

Z Pakuranga, Auckland

Eastside Mags and More, Hamilton

Springfield Superette & Lotto, Rotorua

Waitangirua Four Square, Porirua

MyLotto, Christchurch

Ilam New World (+PB), Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.